23 Years Ago: 9/21/2016

23 YEARS AGO - Conoy Community Gathering – With children’s games, horseshoes, live music and enough BBQ chicken to feed Bosnia, the Conoy Township Heritage Day Community Gathering took place on Sunday, September 12. Pictured is Reverend Charles Kirstner of Falmouth United Methodist Church trying his arm at horseshoes.

From The Wednesday, September 22, 1993 Edition Of The Press And Journal

MASD Board To Consider

Expanding Kunkel School



The architectural consultant for the Middletown Area School District will meet with the local School Board on Mon., Sept. 27 to review details of an expansion and renovation project proposed for Kunkel Elementary School in Lower Swatara Township.

