23 Years Ago: 9/21/2016
- Details
- Published Date Tuesday, 20 September 2016 15:29
From The Wednesday, September 22, 1993 Edition Of The Press And Journal
MASD Board To Consider
Expanding Kunkel School
The architectural consultant for the Middletown Area School District will meet with the local School Board on Mon., Sept. 27 to review details of an expansion and renovation project proposed for Kunkel Elementary School in Lower Swatara Township.
For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.
23 Years Ago: 9/21/2016
Published Date
From The Wednesday, September 22, 1993 Edition Of The Press And Journal
MASD Board To Consider
Expanding Kunkel School
The architectural consultant for the Middletown Area School District will meet with the local School Board on Mon., Sept. 27 to review details of an expansion and renovation project proposed for Kunkel Elementary School in Lower Swatara Township.
For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.